Edition:
India

Nexteer Automotive Group Ltd (1316.HK)

1316.HK on Hong Kong Stock

15.68HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

HK$0.24 (+1.55%)
Prev Close
HK$15.44
Open
HK$15.44
Day's High
HK$15.84
Day's Low
HK$15.16
Volume
4,667,000
Avg. Vol
5,872,088
52-wk High
HK$16.90
52-wk Low
HK$8.56

Chart for

About

Nexteer Automotive Group Limited is an investment holding company principally engaged in the design and manufacture of steering and driveline systems and components for automobile manufacturers and other automotive-related companies. Its products mainly include electric power steering, hydraulic power steering, steering columns... (more)

Overall

Beta: 0.77
Market Cap(Mil.): HK$37,440.75
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 2,502.72
Dividend: 0.19
Yield (%): 1.24

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 23.14 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 8.29 10.90
ROE: -- 9.28 14.09

Latest News about 1316.HK

BRIEF-Nexteer Automotive Group posts revenue of $1.97 bln

* Revenue increased by 2.6 pct to $1,974.1 million compared with $1,923.8 million for six months ended June 30, 2016

15 Aug 2017
» More 1316.HK News

Earnings vs. Estimates