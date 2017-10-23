China Maple Leaf Educational Systems Ltd (1317.HK)
1317.HK on Hong Kong Stock
8.98HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
About
China Maple Leaf Educational Systems Limited is principally engaged in the international school education businesses. Its business mainly includes a bilingual K-12 education in the People’s Republic of China (PRC) under the brand of Maple Leaf. Its core component is a dual-curriculum and dual-diploma high school education that... (more)
Overall
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|HK$12,968.12
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|1,379.59
|Dividend:
|0.06
|Yield (%):
|1.26
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|56.83
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|ROI:
|4.89
|10.90
|ROE:
|7.53
|14.09