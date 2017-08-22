Edition:
China New City Commercial Development Ltd (1321.HK)

1321.HK on Hong Kong Stock

1.75HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

HK$-0.01 (-0.57%)
Prev Close
HK$1.76
Open
HK$1.70
Day's High
HK$1.80
Day's Low
HK$1.68
Volume
346,000
Avg. Vol
1,838,971
52-wk High
HK$2.81
52-wk Low
HK$1.26

About

China New City Commercial Development Ltd. is an investment holding company principally engaged in the commercial property development businesses. The Company operates through four business segments. The Commercial Property Development segment is engaged in the development and sales of commercial properties in Mainland China.... (more)

Overall

Beta: --
Market Cap(Mil.): HK$3,230.73
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 1,846.13
Dividend: --
Yield (%): --

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 21.10 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 7.27 10.90
ROE: -- 10.34 14.09

Latest News about 1321.HK

BRIEF-China New City Commercial Development announces acquisition of stake in Zhejiang Xinnongdou

Aug 22 China New City Commercial Development Ltd :

22 Aug 2017

BRIEF-China New City Commercial Development expects to record rise in HY profit

Aug 7 China New City Commercial Development Ltd :

07 Aug 2017

BRIEF-China New City Commercial Development to place 260 mln shares

* Company agreed to place up to 260 million shares at a price of HK$1.82 per placing share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

05 Jul 2017
