China New City Commercial Development Ltd (1321.HK)
1321.HK on Hong Kong Stock
1.75HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
HK$-0.01 (-0.57%)
Prev Close
HK$1.76
Open
HK$1.70
Day's High
HK$1.80
Day's Low
HK$1.68
Volume
346,000
Avg. Vol
1,838,971
52-wk High
HK$2.81
52-wk Low
HK$1.26
About
China New City Commercial Development Ltd. is an investment holding company principally engaged in the commercial property development businesses. The Company operates through four business segments. The Commercial Property Development segment is engaged in the development and sales of commercial properties in Mainland China.... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|--
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|HK$3,230.73
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|1,846.13
|Dividend:
|--
|Yield (%):
|--
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|21.10
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|7.27
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|10.34
|14.09
BRIEF-China New City Commercial Development announces acquisition of stake in Zhejiang Xinnongdou
Aug 22 China New City Commercial Development Ltd :
BRIEF-China New City Commercial Development expects to record rise in HY profit
Aug 7 China New City Commercial Development Ltd :
BRIEF-China New City Commercial Development to place 260 mln shares
* Company agreed to place up to 260 million shares at a price of HK$1.82 per placing share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
