Nippon Suisan Kaisha Ltd (1332.T)
About
NIPPON SUISAN KAISHA, LTD. is a Japan-based company mainly engaged in marine and food product businesses. The Company operates in four segments. The Marine Products segment is engaged in the fishing, aquaculture, processing and sale of marine products. The Food segment manufactures and sells processed food products such as... (more)
BRIEF-Nippon Suisan Kaisha names Norio Hosomi as new chairman and Shinsuke Ohki as new president
* Says it names current president Norio Hosomi as new chairman and current managing executive officer Shinsuke Ohki as new president, effective June 28