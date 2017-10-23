China Zhongwang Holdings Ltd (1333.HK)
1333.HK on Hong Kong Stock
4.25HKD
23 Oct 2017
4.25HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
HK$0.17 (+4.17%)
HK$0.17 (+4.17%)
Prev Close
HK$4.08
HK$4.08
Open
HK$4.07
HK$4.07
Day's High
HK$4.25
HK$4.25
Day's Low
HK$4.06
HK$4.06
Volume
10,132,400
10,132,400
Avg. Vol
9,376,890
9,376,890
52-wk High
HK$4.90
HK$4.90
52-wk Low
HK$3.26
HK$3.26
About
China Zhongwang Holdings Limited is principally engaged in the manufacturing and sales of aluminum products. The Company operates through four business segments: aluminum extrusion products for industrial markets, aluminum deep-processed products, aluminum extrusion products for construction markets and aluminum flat-rolled... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|1.15
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|HK$21,743.40
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|5,449.47
|Dividend:
|0.10
|Yield (%):
|5.01