New China Life Insurance Co Ltd (1336.HK)

1336.HK on Hong Kong Stock

49.60HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

HK$0.70 (+1.43%)
Prev Close
HK$48.90
Open
HK$49.20
Day's High
HK$50.40
Day's Low
HK$49.00
Volume
6,474,698
Avg. Vol
8,205,607
52-wk High
HK$56.10
52-wk Low
HK$32.95

About

NEW CHINA LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY LTD. is a China-based provider of life insurance services and products. The Company's main businesses consist of personal life insurance, group life insurance and wealth management business. The Company's personal life insurance products include traditional life insurance, participating life... (more)

Beta: 1.41
Market Cap(Mil.): HK$187,787.70
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 3,119.55
Dividend: 0.55
Yield (%): 1.16

BRIEF-New China Life Insurance 9-mnth gross premium income RMB89.84 bln

* 9-mnth gross premium income of company RMB89.84 billion​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

16 Oct 2017

BRIEF-New China Life Insurance Co received approval of Qualification of GENG Jianxin from CIRC

* Approval Of Independent Non-executive Director's Qualification By The CIRC

21 Sep 2017

BRIEF-New China Life Insurance's Jan-Aug premium income at 75.4 bln yuan

* Says Jan-Aug premium income at 75.4 billion yuan ($11.53 billion)

15 Sep 2017

BRIEF-New China Life Insurance elects Geng Jianxin as independent non-executive director

* Geng Jianxin has been elected as an independent non-executive director of company Source text (http://bit.ly/2wp4y7r) Further company coverage:

13 Sep 2017

BRIEF-New China Life Insurance says HY gross written premiums and policy fees down 13.8 pct

* Hy gross written premiums and policy fees rmb 61,273 million down 13.8 percent

29 Aug 2017

BRIEF-New China Life Insurance expects half-year profit before tax to reduce

* As at 30 June, changes in accounting estimates resulted in increase in liabilities of life insurance contracts by RMB1.22 billion

29 Aug 2017

BRIEF-New China Life Insurance's Jan-Jul premium income at 68.4 bln yuan

* Says Jan-Jul premium income at 68.4 billion yuan ($10.24 billion)

15 Aug 2017

BRIEF-New China Life Insurance to pay FY 2016 annual div on Aug. 10

* Says it will pay FY 2016 dividend to shareholders of record on Aug. 9

03 Aug 2017

BRIEF-New China Life Insurance Co says HY ‍accumulated gross premium income was rmb 61,239.28 million​

* Accumulated gross premium income of company for period between 1 January 2017 and 30 June 2017 was rmb 61,239.28 million​ Source text (http://bit.ly/2vjJxuA) Further company coverage:

14 Jul 2017

BRIEF-New China Life Insurance says Jan-May accumulated gross premium income was RMB 50.15 bln

* accumulated gross premium income of company for period between 1 January 2017 and 31 May 2017 was RMB 50,154.26 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

15 Jun 2017
