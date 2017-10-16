New China Life Insurance Co Ltd (1336.HK)
49.60HKD
23 Oct 2017
HK$0.70 (+1.43%)
HK$48.90
HK$49.20
HK$50.40
HK$49.00
6,474,698
8,205,607
HK$56.10
HK$32.95
Overall
|Beta:
|1.41
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|HK$187,787.70
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|3,119.55
|Dividend:
|0.55
|Yield (%):
|1.16
BRIEF-New China Life Insurance 9-mnth gross premium income RMB89.84 bln
* 9-mnth gross premium income of company RMB89.84 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRIEF-New China Life Insurance Co received approval of Qualification of GENG Jianxin from CIRC
* Approval Of Independent Non-executive Director's Qualification By The CIRC
BRIEF-New China Life Insurance's Jan-Aug premium income at 75.4 bln yuan
* Says Jan-Aug premium income at 75.4 billion yuan ($11.53 billion)
BRIEF-New China Life Insurance elects Geng Jianxin as independent non-executive director
* Geng Jianxin has been elected as an independent non-executive director of company Source text (http://bit.ly/2wp4y7r) Further company coverage:
BRIEF-New China Life Insurance says HY gross written premiums and policy fees down 13.8 pct
* Hy gross written premiums and policy fees rmb 61,273 million down 13.8 percent
BRIEF-New China Life Insurance expects half-year profit before tax to reduce
* As at 30 June, changes in accounting estimates resulted in increase in liabilities of life insurance contracts by RMB1.22 billion
BRIEF-New China Life Insurance's Jan-Jul premium income at 68.4 bln yuan
* Says Jan-Jul premium income at 68.4 billion yuan ($10.24 billion)
BRIEF-New China Life Insurance to pay FY 2016 annual div on Aug. 10
* Says it will pay FY 2016 dividend to shareholders of record on Aug. 9
BRIEF-New China Life Insurance Co says HY accumulated gross premium income was rmb 61,239.28 million
* Accumulated gross premium income of company for period between 1 January 2017 and 30 June 2017 was rmb 61,239.28 million Source text (http://bit.ly/2vjJxuA) Further company coverage:
BRIEF-New China Life Insurance says Jan-May accumulated gross premium income was RMB 50.15 bln
* accumulated gross premium income of company for period between 1 January 2017 and 31 May 2017 was RMB 50,154.26 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: