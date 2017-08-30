BRIEF-Picc Property And Casualty Co announces capital increase in PICC RE * Entered into capital increase agreement with PICC Group and PICC RE

China's PICC in talks to acquire, buy stakes in Southeast Asian insurers HONG KONG Chinese insurance giant PICC Group is in talks to either acquire or buy a stake in several Southeast Asian insurers and expects some deals to close before the end of the year, a senior executive said on Monday.

UPDATE 1-China's PICC in talks to acquire, buy stakes in Southeast Asian insurers * PICC also using stock connect schemes for investment (Recasts and adds executive comment)

CORRECTED-Chinese insurer PICC Group in talks over Southeast Asia takeovers -executive HONG KONG, Aug 28 PICC Group, parent of the China's biggest non-life insurer, is in talks with potential targets in Southeast Asia, with deals likely executed before the end of the year, a top company executive said on Monday.

Chinese insurer PICC Group plans $2 bln Shanghai share offering HONG KONG PICC Group, parent of the nation's biggest non-life insurer, said it plans to sell shares in mainland China as it seeks fresh funds to expand, in a deal valued at about $2 billion.