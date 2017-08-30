Edition:
India

People's Insurance Group of China Co Ltd (1339.HK)

1339.HK on Hong Kong Stock

3.73HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

HK$0.01 (+0.27%)
Prev Close
HK$3.72
Open
HK$3.75
Day's High
HK$3.76
Day's Low
HK$3.69
Volume
27,296,921
Avg. Vol
38,638,761
52-wk High
HK$3.82
52-wk Low
HK$2.93

Chart for

About

The People's Insurance Co. (Group) of China Ltd. is an investment holding company principally engaged in the provision of integrated financial products and services. The Company operates through six business segments. The Non-life Insurance segment provides personal and corporate customers with insurance products, including... (more)

Overall

Beta: 1.46
Market Cap(Mil.): HK$152,726.41
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 42,423.99
Dividend: 0.04
Yield (%): 1.08

Financials

Latest News about 1339.HK

BRIEF-Picc Property And Casualty Co announces capital increase in PICC RE

* Entered into capital increase agreement with PICC Group and PICC RE

30 Aug 2017

China's PICC in talks to acquire, buy stakes in Southeast Asian insurers

HONG KONG Chinese insurance giant PICC Group is in talks to either acquire or buy a stake in several Southeast Asian insurers and expects some deals to close before the end of the year, a senior executive said on Monday.

28 Aug 2017

UPDATE 1-China's PICC in talks to acquire, buy stakes in Southeast Asian insurers

* PICC also using stock connect schemes for investment (Recasts and adds executive comment)

28 Aug 2017

CORRECTED-Chinese insurer PICC Group in talks over Southeast Asia takeovers -executive

HONG KONG, Aug 28 PICC Group, parent of the China's biggest non-life insurer, is in talks with potential targets in Southeast Asia, with deals likely executed before the end of the year, a top company executive said on Monday.

28 Aug 2017

Chinese insurer PICC Group plans $2 bln Shanghai share offering

HONG KONG PICC Group, parent of the nation's biggest non-life insurer, said it plans to sell shares in mainland China as it seeks fresh funds to expand, in a deal valued at about $2 billion.

17 May 2017

Chinese insurer PICC Group plans $2 bln Shanghai share offering

HONG KONG, May 17 PICC Group, parent of the nation's biggest non-life insurer, said it plans to sell shares in mainland China as it seeks fresh funds to expand, in a deal valued at about $2 billion.

17 May 2017
» More 1339.HK News

Earnings vs. Estimates