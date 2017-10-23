China Pioneer Pharma Holdings Ltd (1345.HK)
1345.HK on Hong Kong Stock
2.67HKD
Change (% chg)
HK$0.05 (+1.91%)
Prev Close
HK$2.62
Open
HK$2.68
Day's High
HK$2.72
Day's Low
HK$2.60
Volume
631,000
Avg. Vol
2,302,003
52-wk High
HK$3.30
52-wk Low
HK$2.13
About
China Pioneer Pharma Holdings Ltd. is an investment holding company principally engaged in the marketing, promotion and sales of pharmaceutical products and medical devices. The Company operates through two business segments. The Ophthalmic Pharmaceutical Products segment is engaged in the sales of ophthalmic pharmaceutical...
Overall
|Beta:
|1.40
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|HK$3,613.33
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|1,333.33
|Dividend:
|0.08
|Yield (%):
|7.24
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|21.66
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|11.89
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|13.39
|14.09