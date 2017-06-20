Shanghai Fudan-Zhangjiang Bio-Pharmaceutical Co Ltd (1349.HK)
1349.HK on Hong Kong Stock
4.17HKD
23 Oct 2017
4.17HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
HK$0.01 (+0.24%)
HK$0.01 (+0.24%)
Prev Close
HK$4.16
HK$4.16
Open
HK$4.15
HK$4.15
Day's High
HK$4.17
HK$4.17
Day's Low
HK$4.12
HK$4.12
Volume
505,000
505,000
Avg. Vol
845,628
845,628
52-wk High
HK$7.41
HK$7.41
52-wk Low
HK$3.85
HK$3.85
About
Shanghai Fudan-Zhangjiang Bio-Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. is principally engaged in the research and development and commercialization of innovative drugs. Its primary business includes the research, development and sales of self-developed bio-pharmaceutical know-how, the carrying out of contracted research for customers, the... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|0.81
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|HK$3,719.69
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|923.00
|Dividend:
|0.06
|Yield (%):
|1.42
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|30.44
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|14.17
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|15.52
|14.09
BRIEF-Shanghai Fudan-zhangjiang Bio-pharmaceutical Co clarifies on negative rumors about co
June 20 Shanghai Fudan-zhangjiang Bio-pharmaceutical Co Ltd
BRIEF-Shanghai Fudan-Zhangjiang Bio-Pharma enters into renewal agreement with Shanghai Pharma
May 10 Shanghai Fudan-Zhangjiang Bio-Pharmaceutical Co