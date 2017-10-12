PW Medtech Group Ltd (1358.HK)
1358.HK on Hong Kong Stock
1.83HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
HK$-0.02 (-1.08%)
Prev Close
HK$1.85
Open
HK$1.84
Day's High
HK$1.85
Day's Low
HK$1.82
Volume
857,000
Avg. Vol
2,758,679
52-wk High
HK$2.58
52-wk Low
HK$1.53
About
PW Medtech Group Limited is an investment holding company principally engaged in the development, manufacturing and sales of medical devices. The Company operates through three business segments. The Infusion Set Business segment is engaged in the manufacturing and sales of infusion sets. The Orthopedic Implant Business segment... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|1.13
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|HK$2,619.61
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|1,568.63
|Dividend:
|--
|Yield (%):
|--
Financials
BRIEF-China Biologic agrees to acquire Tianxinfu from PWM
* China Biologic Products Holdings Inc - It has agreed to acquire 80% equity interest in Tianxinfu (Beijing) Medical Appliance Co., Ltd
BRIEF-PW Medtech Group says co & CBPO entered into share exchange agreement
* Acquisition & disposal relating to proposed subscription for CBPO shares in consideration of disposal business
BRIEF-PW Medtech Group proposes a possible spin-off
* Proposes a possible spin-off and separate listing of spin-off company on a share stock exchange