Mega Expo Holdings Ltd (1360.HK)

1360.HK on Hong Kong Stock

1.90HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

HK$0.00 (+0.00%)
Prev Close
HK$1.90
Open
HK$1.89
Day's High
HK$1.92
Day's Low
HK$1.86
Volume
2,975,000
Avg. Vol
7,120,556
52-wk High
HK$2.20
52-wk Low
HK$0.73

Mega Expo Holdings Limited is an investment holding company principally engaged in the exhibitions and trade shows related businesses. The Company operates through three business segments. The Organization of Exhibitions segment is engaged in the organization of exhibitions and trade shows. The Exhibition-related Services... (more)

Beta: 1.73
Market Cap(Mil.): HK$2,795.11
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 1,376.90
Dividend: --
Yield (%): --

P/E (TTM): -- 28.30 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 10.02 10.90
ROE: -- 12.92 14.09

