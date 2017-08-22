361 Degrees International Ltd (1361.HK)
1361.HK on Hong Kong Stock
3.07HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
HK$0.07 (+2.33%)
Prev Close
HK$3.00
Open
HK$3.02
Day's High
HK$3.07
Day's Low
HK$3.01
Volume
14,022,000
Avg. Vol
10,323,578
52-wk High
HK$4.34
52-wk Low
HK$2.30
About
361 Degrees International Limited is a China-based investment holding company principally engaged in the manufacturing and trading of sporting goods, including footwear, apparel and accessories. The Company operates through two business segments. The 361 Degrees Products- Adults segment is engaged in the manufacturing and... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|1.06
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|HK$6,244.16
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|2,067.60
|Dividend:
|0.07
|Yield (%):
|2.68
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|25.06
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|9.93
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|10.66
|14.09
BRIEF-361 Degrees International posts HY profit attributable of RMB318.3 mln
* Resolved to declare an interim dividend of HK7.0 cents per ordinary share