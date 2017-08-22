Edition:
361 Degrees International Ltd (1361.HK)

1361.HK on Hong Kong Stock

3.07HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

HK$0.07 (+2.33%)
Prev Close
HK$3.00
Open
HK$3.02
Day's High
HK$3.07
Day's Low
HK$3.01
Volume
14,022,000
Avg. Vol
10,323,578
52-wk High
HK$4.34
52-wk Low
HK$2.30

About

361 Degrees International Limited is a China-based investment holding company principally engaged in the manufacturing and trading of sporting goods, including footwear, apparel and accessories. The Company operates through two business segments. The 361 Degrees Products- Adults segment is engaged in the manufacturing and... (more)

Overall

Beta: 1.06
Market Cap(Mil.): HK$6,244.16
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 2,067.60
Dividend: 0.07
Yield (%): 2.68

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 25.06 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 9.93 10.90
ROE: -- 10.66 14.09

Latest News about 1361.HK

BRIEF-361 Degrees International posts HY profit attributable of RMB318.3 mln

* Resolved to declare an interim dividend of HK7.0 cents per ordinary share

22 Aug 2017
Earnings vs. Estimates