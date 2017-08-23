Xtep International Holdings Ltd (1368.HK)
1368.HK on Hong Kong Stock
2.61HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
HK$0.05 (+1.95%)
Prev Close
HK$2.56
Open
HK$2.56
Day's High
HK$2.61
Day's Low
HK$2.56
Volume
2,868,288
Avg. Vol
3,596,908
52-wk High
HK$3.73
52-wk Low
HK$2.54
About
Xtep International Holdings Limited is principally engaged in the design, development, manufacturing, sales, marketing and brand management of sportswear, including footwear, apparel and accessories. Its products are mainly sold under the self-owned brand of Xtep. The Company is also involved in the investment holding business... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|0.41
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|HK$5,950.10
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|2,220.19
|Dividend:
|0.09
|Yield (%):
|4.38
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|30.20
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|8.16
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|10.63
|14.09
BRIEF-Xtep International Holdings in Q2 average same store sales performance recorded a mid- single-digit growth
* In Q2 of 2017, average same store sales performance (at retail value) recorded a mid- single-digit growth Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRIEF-Xtep International posts HY revenue RMB2.31 billion versus RMB2.53 billion
* HY revenue RMB2.31 billion versus RMB2.53 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRIEF-Xtep International announces operational performance for Q1
* Q1 average same store sales performance recorded a low-single-digit growth