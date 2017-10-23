Edition:
Hengshi Mining Investments Ltd (1370.HK)

1370.HK on Hong Kong Stock

2.00HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

HK$0.02 (+1.01%)
Prev Close
HK$1.98
Open
HK$1.98
Day's High
HK$2.02
Day's Low
HK$1.98
Volume
28,000
Avg. Vol
651,859
52-wk High
HK$2.95
52-wk Low
HK$1.90

Chart for

About

Hengshi Mining Investments Limited is principally engaged in the exploration, mining, processing and trading of iron ore products. The Company’s primary products include iron ores, preliminary concentrates and iron ore concentrates. The iron ore mines owned and operated by the Company mainly include Gufen Mine, Wang’ergou Mine,... (more)

Overall

Beta: 1.04
Market Cap(Mil.): HK$3,237.95
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 1,635.33
Dividend: --
Yield (%): --

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 40.49 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 1.50 10.90
ROE: -- 1.99 14.09

