Central China Securities Co Ltd (1375.HK)

1375.HK on Hong Kong Stock

3.72HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

HK$-0.06 (-1.59%)
Prev Close
HK$3.78
Open
HK$3.75
Day's High
HK$3.75
Day's Low
HK$3.68
Volume
1,727,000
Avg. Vol
3,168,596
52-wk High
HK$4.98
52-wk Low
HK$3.52

Central China Securities Co., Ltd. is mainly engaged in the financial related businesses. The Company has eight segments. The Securities Brokerage is engaged in the security trading and brokering business. The Futures Brokerage is engaged in the future trading and brokering business and provision of relate services. The Margin... (more)

Beta: 0.76
Market Cap(Mil.): HK$33,629.47
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 3,923.74
Dividend: 0.09
Yield (%): 6.13

BRIEF-Central China Securities to pay interim dividend of RMB0.73 per 10 shares

* Will pay an interim dividend of RMB0.73 per 10 shares for six months ended 30 June 2017​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

16 Oct 2017

BRIEF-Central China Securities Co posts ‍net profit of co was RMB89.4 mln for September

* Operating income for September 2017 RMB238.7 million ​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

10 Oct 2017

BRIEF-Central china securities co clarifies in relation to media reports

* Clarifies media reports referring to Yue Lin Ji, one of accomplices in respect of an official embezzlement

26 Sep 2017

BRIEF-Central China Securities to sell 8.5 pct stake in Taiping Fund Management

* Says it plans to sell entire 8.5 percent stake in Taiping Fund Management Co Ltd, with price remaining undetermined

26 Sep 2017

BRIEF-Central China Securities says Central China Blue Ocean & Zhongyuan Trust enter into fund trust agreements

* Central China Blue Ocean and Zhongyuan Trust entered into fund trust agreements Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

26 Sep 2017

BRIEF-Central China Securities' president resigns due to personal reasons

* Says president Zhou Xiaoquan resigns due to personal reasons

06 Sep 2017

BRIEF-Central China Securities' H1 net profit down 56.4 pct y/y

* Says H1 net profit down 56.4 percent y/y at 133.4 million yuan ($20.03 million)

24 Aug 2017

BRIEF-Central China Securities Co ‍updates on capital contribution for establishment of Henan Asset Management Co

* ‍updates on capital contribution for establishment of henan asset management company limited​

02 Aug 2017

BRIEF-Central China Securities signs strategic cooperation framework agreement

* Says co signed a strategic cooperation framework agreement with Zhumadian Municipal Government on July 28

31 Jul 2017

BRIEF-Central China Securities issues subordinated bonds worth 1.5 bln yuan

* Says it issued the first tranche of subordinated bonds for 2017 worth 1.5 billion yuan, with a term of three years and a coupon rate of 5.15 percent

28 Jul 2017
