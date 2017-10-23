Edition:
India

Canvest Environmental Protection Group Co Ltd (1381.HK)

1381.HK on Hong Kong Stock

4.42HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

HK$0.16 (+3.76%)
Prev Close
HK$4.26
Open
HK$4.27
Day's High
HK$4.42
Day's Low
HK$4.26
Volume
4,309,000
Avg. Vol
2,415,048
52-wk High
HK$4.88
52-wk Low
HK$3.42

Chart for

About

Canvest Environmental Protection Group Company Limited is an investment holding company principally engaged in the development, management and operation of waste-to-energy (WTE) plants. The Company is also engaged in the provision of municipal solid waste handling services. Through its subsidiaries, the Company is also involved... (more)

Overall

Beta: --
Market Cap(Mil.): HK$10,410.61
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 2,455.33
Dividend: 0.01
Yield (%): 0.68

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 19.93 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 5.96 10.90
ROE: -- 10.34 14.09

Earnings vs. Estimates