Pacific Textiles Holdings Ltd (1382.HK)
8.28HKD
23 Oct 2017
HK$-0.12 (-1.43%)
HK$8.40
HK$8.48
HK$8.48
HK$8.27
813,000
1,781,901
HK$9.90
HK$7.53
About
Overall
|Beta:
|0.40
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|HK$11,976.38
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|1,446.42
|Dividend:
|0.30
|Yield (%):
|7.25
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|30.54
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|3.30
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|4.77
|14.09
BRIEF-Pacific Textiles updates on developments regarding interruption of business of factory in Vietnam
* Further developments regarding interruption of business of factory in Vietnam
BRIEF-Pacific Textiles appoints Toshiya Ishii as executive director
* Ttoshiya Ishii has been appointed as executive director Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRIEF-Pacific Textiles updates on interruption of business of factory in Vietnam
* Updates on developments regarding interruption of business of factory in vietnam
BRIEF-Pacific Textiles updates on developments regarding interruption of business in Vietnam
* Updates on further developments regarding interruption of business of factory in Vietnam
BRIEF-Pacific Textiles Holdings updates on business interruption of factory in Vietnam
* Announces further developments regarding interruption of business of factory in Vietnam
BRIEF-Pacific Textiles and Toray entered into master agreement
* Co and Toray entered into master agreement in relation to sale of yarns manufactured or owned by Toray Group to group Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRIEF-Pacific Textiles Holdings updates on interruption of business of factory in Vietnam
* Gateway of company's factory in Vietnam is still blocked by villagers
BRIEF-Pacific Textiles announces disposal of shares by shareholder
* Pacific textiles holdings ltd - toray agreed to purchase 403.4 million shares in company
BRIEF- Toray Industries to acquire 28 pct stake in Pacific Textiles Holdings for HK$4.05 bln
* Says it will acquire 405 million shares (28 percent stake) of Pacific Textiles Holdings Ltd for HK$4.05 billion (about 59 billion yen), as of middle July
BRIEF-Pacific Textiles Holdings seeks trading halt
* Trading in shares of Pacific Textiles Holdings Limited will be halted on 30 June Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: