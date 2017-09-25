Edition:
Pacific Textiles Holdings Ltd (1382.HK)

1382.HK on Hong Kong Stock

8.28HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

HK$-0.12 (-1.43%)
Prev Close
HK$8.40
Open
HK$8.48
Day's High
HK$8.48
Day's Low
HK$8.27
Volume
813,000
Avg. Vol
1,781,901
52-wk High
HK$9.90
52-wk Low
HK$7.53

About

Pacific Textiles Holdings Limited is a Hong Kong-based investment holding company principally engaged in the manufacturing and trading of textile products. Its production bases are located in the People’s Republic of China (the PRC) and Vietnam. It principally operates in Hong Kong, Macau, the PRC, Vietnam and Sri Lanka. Its... (more)

Overall

Beta: 0.40
Market Cap(Mil.): HK$11,976.38
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 1,446.42
Dividend: 0.30
Yield (%): 7.25

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 30.54 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 3.30 10.90
ROE: -- 4.77 14.09

Latest News about 1382.HK

BRIEF-Pacific Textiles updates on developments regarding interruption of business of factory in Vietnam

* Further developments regarding interruption of business of factory in Vietnam

25 Sep 2017

BRIEF-Pacific Textiles appoints ‍Toshiya Ishii as executive director​

* Ttoshiya Ishii has been appointed as executive director​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

21 Sep 2017

BRIEF-Pacific Textiles updates on interruption of business of factory in Vietnam

* Updates on developments regarding interruption of business of factory in vietnam

05 Sep 2017

BRIEF-Pacific Textiles updates on developments regarding interruption of business in Vietnam

* Updates on further developments regarding interruption of business of factory in Vietnam

21 Aug 2017

BRIEF-Pacific Textiles Holdings updates on business interruption of factory in Vietnam

* Announces further developments regarding interruption of business of factory in Vietnam

07 Aug 2017

BRIEF-Pacific Textiles and Toray entered into master agreement

* Co and Toray entered into master agreement in relation to sale of yarns manufactured or owned by Toray Group to group Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

28 Jul 2017

BRIEF-Pacific Textiles Holdings updates on interruption of business of factory in Vietnam

* ‍Gateway of company's factory in Vietnam is still blocked by villagers​

03 Jul 2017

BRIEF-Pacific Textiles announces disposal of shares by shareholder

* Pacific textiles holdings ltd - ‍toray agreed to purchase 403.4 million shares in company​

30 Jun 2017

BRIEF- Toray Industries to acquire 28 pct stake in Pacific Textiles Holdings for HK$4.05 bln

* Says it will acquire 405 million shares (28 percent stake) of Pacific Textiles Holdings Ltd for HK$4.05 billion (about 59 billion yen), as of middle July

30 Jun 2017

BRIEF-Pacific Textiles Holdings seeks trading halt

* Trading in shares of Pacific Textiles Holdings Limited will be halted on 30 June Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

30 Jun 2017
