Renhe Commercial Holdings Co Ltd (1387.HK)

1387.HK on Hong Kong Stock

0.18HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

HK$-0.00 (-1.63%)
Prev Close
HK$0.18
Open
HK$0.18
Day's High
HK$0.18
Day's Low
HK$0.18
Volume
10,016,000
Avg. Vol
8,527,753
52-wk High
HK$0.23
52-wk Low
HK$0.16

Renhe Commercial Holdings Company Limited is an investment holding company principally engaged in the operation of shopping malls. The Company operates mainly through two business segments: the development, leasing and management of shopping malls segment and the operation of agriculture wholesale markets segment. The Company’s... (more)

Beta: 0.90
Market Cap(Mil.): HK$7,825.97
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 43,966.10
Dividend: --
Yield (%): --

P/E (TTM): -- 21.10 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 7.27 10.90
ROE: -- 10.34 14.09

BRIEF-Renhe Commercial says HY loss attributable to equity shareholders from cont ops RMB66.3 mln

* HY revenue from continuing operations RMB504.8 million versus RMB523.2 million

29 Aug 2017

BRIEF-Renhe Commercial provides update on proposed acquistion

* Reference is made to announcement of company dated 6 June 2017

09 Jun 2017
