Renhe Commercial Holdings Co Ltd (1387.HK)
1387.HK on Hong Kong Stock
0.18HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
HK$-0.00 (-1.63%)
Prev Close
HK$0.18
Open
HK$0.18
Day's High
HK$0.18
Day's Low
HK$0.18
Volume
10,016,000
Avg. Vol
8,527,753
52-wk High
HK$0.23
52-wk Low
HK$0.16
About
Renhe Commercial Holdings Company Limited is an investment holding company principally engaged in the operation of shopping malls. The Company operates mainly through two business segments: the development, leasing and management of shopping malls segment and the operation of agriculture wholesale markets segment. The Company’s... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|0.90
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|HK$7,825.97
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|43,966.10
|Dividend:
|--
|Yield (%):
|--
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|21.10
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|7.27
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|10.34
|14.09
BRIEF-Renhe Commercial says HY loss attributable to equity shareholders from cont ops RMB66.3 mln
* HY revenue from continuing operations RMB504.8 million versus RMB523.2 million
BRIEF-Renhe Commercial provides update on proposed acquistion
* Reference is made to announcement of company dated 6 June 2017