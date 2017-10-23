Hydoo International Holding Ltd (1396.HK)
1396.HK on Hong Kong Stock
0.73HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
HK$0.01 (+1.39%)
Prev Close
HK$0.72
Open
HK$0.70
Day's High
HK$0.74
Day's Low
HK$0.70
Volume
34,000
Avg. Vol
1,393,169
52-wk High
HK$0.98
52-wk Low
HK$0.48
About
Hydoo International Holding Limited is principally engaged in the development and operation of trade centers and logistics centers. Its businesses are principally operated in third and fourth-tier, and selected second-tier cities in China. The Company is also engaged in the investment management, investment holding, finance... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|0.57
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|HK$2,890.69
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|4,014.84
|Dividend:
|0.01
|Yield (%):
|2.08
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|19.90
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|5.17
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|7.73
|14.09