Cowell e Holdings Inc (1415.HK)
1415.HK on Hong Kong Stock
3.83HKD
23 Oct 2017
3.83HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
HK$0.22 (+6.09%)
HK$0.22 (+6.09%)
Prev Close
HK$3.61
HK$3.61
Open
HK$3.62
HK$3.62
Day's High
HK$3.85
HK$3.85
Day's Low
HK$3.61
HK$3.61
Volume
31,356,000
31,356,000
Avg. Vol
32,737,670
32,737,670
52-wk High
HK$5.78
HK$5.78
52-wk Low
HK$1.80
HK$1.80
About
Cowell e Holdings Inc. is an investment holding company principally engaged in camera modules businesses. The Company operates through two business segments. The Camera Module segment is engaged in the design, development, manufacture and sales of camera modules for mobile devices and home appliances. The Optical Components... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|--
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|HK$3,018.41
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|831.52
|Dividend:
|0.02
|Yield (%):
|1.57
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|29,057.48
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|3.98
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|6.70
|14.09
BRIEF-Cowell E's HY net profit attributable rises by about 252.8%
* HY net profit attributable to owners of company reached about us$9.2 million representing an increase of approximately 252.8 pct
BRIEF-Cowell E Holdings expects to record improvement in group's profit
* Expects to record a significant improvement in group's profit for six months ending 30 June 2017