Spring Real Estate Investment Trust (1426.HK)

1426.HK on Hong Kong Stock

3.45HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

HK$0.00 (+0.00%)
Prev Close
HK$3.45
Open
HK$3.42
Day's High
HK$3.46
Day's Low
HK$3.39
Volume
327,000
Avg. Vol
537,383
52-wk High
HK$3.59
52-wk Low
HK$3.11

Spring Real Estate Investment Trust (Spring REIT) is a real estate investment trust. Its investment objective is to provide unitholders with stable distributions and the potential for sustainable long-term growth in distributions and enhancement in the value of the real estate assets. Its portfolio includes all of the office... (more)

Beta: 0.29
Market Cap(Mil.): HK$4,365.38
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 1,254.42
Dividend: 0.09
Yield (%): 5.60

BRIEF-Spring REIT says HY revenue RMB244.82 million

* Interim distribution for period from 1 January 2017 to 30 June 2017 of HK9.5 cents per unit

23 Aug 2017

BRIEF-Spring Real Estate Investment Trust announces qtrly operating statistics

* For three months ended 30 June 2017, group achieved an average monthly net passing rent of about RMB355 per square meter

25 Jul 2017

BRIEF-Spring Real Estate Investment Trust says Lau Jin Tin, Don retired as executive director of Manager

* Lau Jin Tin, Don has with effect from 31 May 2017, retired as an executive director of manager Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

31 May 2017
