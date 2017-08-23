Spring Real Estate Investment Trust (1426.HK)
1426.HK on Hong Kong Stock
3.45HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
About
Spring Real Estate Investment Trust (Spring REIT) is a real estate investment trust. Its investment objective is to provide unitholders with stable distributions and the potential for sustainable long-term growth in distributions and enhancement in the value of the real estate assets. Its portfolio includes all of the office... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|Dividend:
|Yield (%):
Financials
BRIEF-Spring REIT says HY revenue RMB244.82 million
* Interim distribution for period from 1 January 2017 to 30 June 2017 of HK9.5 cents per unit
BRIEF-Spring Real Estate Investment Trust announces qtrly operating statistics
* For three months ended 30 June 2017, group achieved an average monthly net passing rent of about RMB355 per square meter
BRIEF-Spring Real Estate Investment Trust says Lau Jin Tin, Don retired as executive director of Manager
* Lau Jin Tin, Don has with effect from 31 May 2017, retired as an executive director of manager Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: