Bright Smart Securities & Commodities Group Ltd (1428.HK)
1428.HK on Hong Kong Stock
2.53HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
HK$-0.04 (-1.56%)
Prev Close
HK$2.57
Open
HK$2.59
Day's High
HK$2.59
Day's Low
HK$2.52
Volume
6,729,000
Avg. Vol
8,637,544
52-wk High
HK$3.56
52-wk Low
HK$2.16
About
Bright Smart Securities & Commodities Group Ltd. is an investment holding company principally engaged in the provision of financial services. The Company operates through three business segments. The Securities Broking segment is engaged in the provision of broking services in securities traded in Hong Kong and selected overseas... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|3.07
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|HK$4,310.37
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|1,697.00
|Dividend:
|0.05
|Yield (%):
|1.89
Financials
