Suchuang Gas Corp Ltd (1430.HK)
1430.HK on Hong Kong Stock
2.88HKD
23 Oct 2017
2.88HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
HK$0.00 (+0.00%)
HK$0.00 (+0.00%)
Prev Close
HK$2.88
HK$2.88
Open
HK$2.90
HK$2.90
Day's High
HK$2.99
HK$2.99
Day's Low
HK$2.85
HK$2.85
Volume
994,000
994,000
Avg. Vol
1,045,267
1,045,267
52-wk High
HK$3.32
HK$3.32
52-wk Low
HK$2.09
HK$2.09
About
Suchuang Gas Corporation Limited is a China-based investment holding company principally engaged in the natural gas businesses. Its principal business includes the distribution and sales of piped natural gas, the transmission of natural gas and the acting as the main contractor of gas pipelines construction and installation... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|--
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|HK$2,699.74
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|902.92
|Dividend:
|0.03
|Yield (%):
|1.07
Financials
Earnings vs. Estimates
No consensus analysis data available.