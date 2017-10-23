Edition:
India

Suchuang Gas Corp Ltd (1430.HK)

1430.HK on Hong Kong Stock

2.88HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

HK$0.00 (+0.00%)
Prev Close
HK$2.88
Open
HK$2.90
Day's High
HK$2.99
Day's Low
HK$2.85
Volume
994,000
Avg. Vol
1,045,267
52-wk High
HK$3.32
52-wk Low
HK$2.09

Chart for

About

Suchuang Gas Corporation Limited is a China-based investment holding company principally engaged in the natural gas businesses. Its principal business includes the distribution and sales of piped natural gas, the transmission of natural gas and the acting as the main contractor of gas pipelines construction and installation... (more)

Buy/Sell

No analyst recommendations are available for .
» Analyst Consensus

Overall

Beta: --
Market Cap(Mil.): HK$2,699.74
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 902.92
Dividend: 0.03
Yield (%): 1.07

Financials

Earnings vs. Estimates

No consensus analysis data available.