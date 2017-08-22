BRIEF-China Shengmu Organic Milk expects to record a decrease in profit attributable for HY * Expected to record a significant decrease in profit attributable to owners of parent of group for six months ended 30 june 2017

Yili scraps deal for China Shengmu stake after regulatory deadline lapses HONG KONG, April 28 China Shengmu Organic Milk Ltd said on Friday that a deal to sell a controlling stake to Inner Mongolia Yili Industrial Group Co Ltd was scrapped after it failed to get regulatory approval from Chinese authorities before a deadline last week.

BRIEF-China Shengmu Organic Milk announces termination of sale and purchase agreement * reference is made to joint announcement issued by Hongkong Jingang Trade and China Shengmu Organic Milk dated November 2, 2016

BRIEF-Inner Mongolia Yili in discussion over Shengmu stake buy, share trade remains suspended April 24 Inner Mongolia Yili Industrial Group Co Ltd