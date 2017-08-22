China Shengmu Organic Milk Ltd (1432.HK)
1432.HK on Hong Kong Stock
1.35HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
HK$0.02 (+1.50%)
Prev Close
HK$1.33
Open
HK$1.36
Day's High
HK$1.36
Day's Low
HK$1.33
Volume
1,005,000
Avg. Vol
2,126,726
52-wk High
HK$2.43
52-wk Low
HK$1.20
About
China Shengmu Organic Milk Limited is a China-based investment holding company principally engaged in the production and distribution of raw milk and dairy products. The Company operates through two business segments. The Farming segment is engaged in the breeding of dairy cows to produce and distribute raw milk. The Liquid Milk... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|--
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|HK$8,451.35
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|6,354.40
|Dividend:
|--
|Yield (%):
|--
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|22.44
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|12.37
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|15.76
|14.09
BRIEF-China Shengmu Organic Milk expects to record a decrease in profit attributable for HY
* Expected to record a significant decrease in profit attributable to owners of parent of group for six months ended 30 june 2017
Yili scraps deal for China Shengmu stake after regulatory deadline lapses
HONG KONG, April 28 China Shengmu Organic Milk Ltd said on Friday that a deal to sell a controlling stake to Inner Mongolia Yili Industrial Group Co Ltd was scrapped after it failed to get regulatory approval from Chinese authorities before a deadline last week.
BRIEF-China Shengmu Organic Milk announces termination of sale and purchase agreement
* reference is made to joint announcement issued by Hongkong Jingang Trade and China Shengmu Organic Milk dated November 2, 2016
BRIEF-Inner Mongolia Yili in discussion over Shengmu stake buy, share trade remains suspended
April 24 Inner Mongolia Yili Industrial Group Co Ltd
BRIEF-China Shengmu Organic Milk seeks trading halt
* Trading in shares will be halted at 9:00 a.m. on 24 April Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: