Mobile Internet China Holdings Ltd (1439.HK)
1439.HK on Hong Kong Stock
2.32HKD
23 Oct 2017
2.32HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
HK$-0.04 (-1.69%)
HK$-0.04 (-1.69%)
Prev Close
HK$2.36
HK$2.36
Open
HK$2.36
HK$2.36
Day's High
HK$2.37
HK$2.37
Day's Low
HK$2.29
HK$2.29
Volume
5,785,000
5,785,000
Avg. Vol
6,103,556
6,103,556
52-wk High
HK$2.66
HK$2.66
52-wk Low
HK$0.90
HK$0.90
About
Mobile Internet (China) Holdings Limited, formerly China Packaging Holdings Development Limited is a China-based investment holding company principally engaged in the sales of paper-based packaging products. Its business mainly includes the design, manufacture, printing and sales of flexo-printed cartons and offset-printed... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|1.05
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|HK$2,755.90
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|1,281.81
|Dividend:
|0.02
|Yield (%):
|--
Financials
Earnings vs. Estimates
No consensus analysis data available.