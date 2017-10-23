Edition:
India

Mobile Internet China Holdings Ltd (1439.HK)

1439.HK on Hong Kong Stock

2.32HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

HK$-0.04 (-1.69%)
Prev Close
HK$2.36
Open
HK$2.36
Day's High
HK$2.37
Day's Low
HK$2.29
Volume
5,785,000
Avg. Vol
6,103,556
52-wk High
HK$2.66
52-wk Low
HK$0.90

Chart for

About

Mobile Internet (China) Holdings Limited, formerly China Packaging Holdings Development Limited is a China-based investment holding company principally engaged in the sales of paper-based packaging products. Its business mainly includes the design, manufacture, printing and sales of flexo-printed cartons and offset-printed... (more)

Buy/Sell

No analyst recommendations are available for .
» Analyst Consensus

Overall

Beta: 1.05
Market Cap(Mil.): HK$2,755.90
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 1,281.81
Dividend: 0.02
Yield (%): --

Financials

Earnings vs. Estimates

No consensus analysis data available.