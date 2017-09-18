Fu Shou Yuan International Group Ltd (1448.HK)
1448.HK on Hong Kong Stock
5.33HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
HK$0.03 (+0.57%)
Prev Close
HK$5.30
Open
HK$5.32
Day's High
HK$5.39
Day's Low
HK$5.25
Volume
1,629,000
Avg. Vol
3,076,868
52-wk High
HK$5.65
52-wk Low
HK$4.20
About
Fu Shou Yuan International Group Ltd. is principally engaged in the provision of burial services and funeral services. The Company operates through three business segments. The Burial Services segment is engaged in the sales of burial plots and provision of cemetery maintenance services. The Funeral Services segment is engaged... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|0.14
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|HK$11,278.44
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|2,148.27
|Dividend:
|0.03
|Yield (%):
|1.11
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|56.83
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|4.89
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|7.53
|14.09
BRIEF-Fu Shou Yuan International Group announces strategic investment in Guangxi Huazu Yuan
* Announces Shanghai Fu Shou Yuan's investment in Guangxi Huazu Yuan