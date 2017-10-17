Guolian Securities Co Ltd (1456.HK)
1456.HK on Hong Kong Stock
3.93HKD
1:29pm IST
3.93HKD
1:29pm IST
Change (% chg)
HK$0.03 (+0.77%)
HK$0.03 (+0.77%)
Prev Close
HK$3.90
HK$3.90
Open
HK$3.95
HK$3.95
Day's High
HK$3.95
HK$3.95
Day's Low
HK$3.93
HK$3.93
Volume
33,000
33,000
Avg. Vol
665,815
665,815
52-wk High
HK$4.48
HK$4.48
52-wk Low
HK$3.76
HK$3.76
About
Guolian Securities Co., Ltd. is principally engaged in the financing related business. The Company operates through six business segments. The Securities Brokerage segment is engaged in the trading of securities and provision of brokering services. The Credit Transaction segment is engaged in the financial leverage, securities-b... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|--
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|HK$7,628.62
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|1,902.40
|Dividend:
|0.16
|Yield (%):
|3.99
Financials
BRIEF-Guolian Securities posts Sept net profit of RMB31.0 mln
* Sept net profit of company RMB31.0 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRIEF-Guolian Securities updates on underwriting agreement with Hua Ying Securities
* Guolian Group entered into underwriting agreement with Hua Ying Securities
BRIEF-Guolian Securities Co enters equity transfer agreement with RBS
* Company has agreed to acquire, and RBS has agreed to sell, 33.3% of equity interest in Hua Ying Securities Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRIEF-Guolian Securities says May net profit for co was RMB 33.8 mln
* May revenue of co RMB75.8 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRIEF-Guolian Securities posts net profit of RMB49 mln in April
* revenue for April 2017 is RMB105.3 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: