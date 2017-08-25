Zhou Hei Ya International Holdings Co Ltd (1458.HK)
1458.HK on Hong Kong Stock
7.65HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
HK$-0.05 (-0.65%)
Prev Close
HK$7.70
Open
HK$7.69
Day's High
HK$7.73
Day's Low
HK$7.41
Volume
3,069,200
Avg. Vol
7,021,132
52-wk High
HK$9.92
52-wk Low
HK$6.10
About
Zhou Hei Ya International Holdings Company Limited is a China-based investment holding company. The Company, along with its subsidiaries, is principally engaged in the production, marketing and retailing of casual braised duck-related casual food. The Company mainly sells its products under the brand name of Zhou Hei Ya.
Overall
|Beta:
|--
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|HK$17,730.56
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|2,383.14
|Dividend:
|0.10
|Yield (%):
|1.34
Financials
BRIEF-Zhou Hei Ya International Holdings Co updates on subscription of financial products
Aug 25 Zhou Hei Ya International Holdings Co Ltd <1458.HK:
BRIEF-Zhou Hei Ya International proposed not to declare any interim dividend
Aug 22 Zhou Hei Ya International Holdings Co Ltd -
BRIEF-Zhou Hei Ya International Holdings Co acquires entire equity interest in Hebei Industrial Park
June 19 Zhou Hei Ya International Holdings Co Ltd