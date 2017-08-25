Edition:
India

Zhou Hei Ya International Holdings Co Ltd (1458.HK)

1458.HK on Hong Kong Stock

7.65HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

HK$-0.05 (-0.65%)
Prev Close
HK$7.70
Open
HK$7.69
Day's High
HK$7.73
Day's Low
HK$7.41
Volume
3,069,200
Avg. Vol
7,021,132
52-wk High
HK$9.92
52-wk Low
HK$6.10

Chart for

About

Zhou Hei Ya International Holdings Company Limited is a China-based investment holding company. The Company, along with its subsidiaries, is principally engaged in the production, marketing and retailing of casual braised duck-related casual food. The Company mainly sells its products under the brand name of Zhou Hei Ya. Its... (more)

Overall

Beta: --
Market Cap(Mil.): HK$17,730.56
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 2,383.14
Dividend: 0.10
Yield (%): 1.34

Financials

Earnings vs. Estimates