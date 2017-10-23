Gold-Finance Holdings Ltd (1462.HK)
1462.HK on Hong Kong Stock
3.39HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
HK$0.08 (+2.42%)
Prev Close
HK$3.31
Open
HK$3.31
Day's High
HK$3.41
Day's Low
HK$3.30
Volume
23,506,000
Avg. Vol
9,440,033
52-wk High
HK$3.41
52-wk Low
HK$0.56
About
Gold-Finance Holdings Limited is a Hong Kong-based investment holding company principally engaged in the provision of building services. Its businesses mainly include the design of building services systems, the sourcing of appropriate materials and components, the subcontracting and supervising of installation works and the... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|--
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|HK$12,480.00
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|4,000.00
|Dividend:
|--
|Yield (%):
|--
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|19.90
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|5.17
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|7.73
|14.09
Earnings vs. Estimates
No consensus analysis data available.