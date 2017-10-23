Get Nice Financial Group Ltd (1469.HK)
1469.HK on Hong Kong Stock
1.90HKD
23 Oct 2017
1.90HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
HK$-0.05 (-2.56%)
HK$-0.05 (-2.56%)
Prev Close
HK$1.95
HK$1.95
Open
HK$1.96
HK$1.96
Day's High
HK$1.96
HK$1.96
Day's Low
HK$1.88
HK$1.88
Volume
1,059,000
1,059,000
Avg. Vol
4,048,511
4,048,511
52-wk High
HK$2.38
HK$2.38
52-wk Low
HK$0.90
HK$0.90
About
Get Nice Financial Group Limited operates as one financial services provider in the Hong Kong. The financial services provided by the Company include Broking Services, which comprise securities broking services, futures and option broking services, placing and underwriting services and proof of funds services; Securities Margin... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|--
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|HK$5,725.00
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|2,500.00
|Dividend:
|0.02
|Yield (%):
|1.75
Financials
Earnings vs. Estimates
No consensus analysis data available.