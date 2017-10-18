Q Technology Group Co Ltd (1478.HK)
1478.HK on Hong Kong Stock
18.36HKD
23 Oct 2017
18.36HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
HK$2.82 (+18.15%)
HK$2.82 (+18.15%)
Prev Close
HK$15.54
HK$15.54
Open
HK$15.96
HK$15.96
Day's High
HK$18.48
HK$18.48
Day's Low
HK$15.92
HK$15.92
Volume
67,995,300
67,995,300
Avg. Vol
18,908,225
18,908,225
52-wk High
HK$23.25
HK$23.25
52-wk Low
HK$3.56
HK$3.56
About
Q Technology (Group) Company Limited is a China-based investment holding company principally engaged in the design, research, development, manufacture and sales of camera modules. Its primary products include the autofocus (AF) and fixed focal (FF) camera modules with resolution ranging from 3 mega pixels to 20 mega pixels, the... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|--
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|HK$17,419.99
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|1,095.60
|Dividend:
|0.04
|Yield (%):
|0.25
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|29,057.48
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|3.98
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|6.70
|14.09
BRIEF-Q Technology announces investment agreement with Kunshan management committee
* Unit KUNSHAN Q Technology entered into investment agreement with management committee of Kunshan Hi-Tech Industrial Development Park
BRIEF-Q Technology Group shares on trading halt
* Trading in shares of Q Technology (Group) Co Ltd has been halted at 9:16 a.m. on Tuesday 12/9/2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRIEF-Q Technology Group revises guidance for shipment of camera modules
* Revised guidance for shipment of camera modules to not less than an year-on-year growth of approximately 10 percent
BRIEF-Q Technology posts HY profit of RMB201.8 mln
* Profit of group for six months ended 30 June 2017 was approximately RMB201,784,000, representing an increase of approximately 145.5 pct
BRIEF-Q Technology expects HY consol profit attributable to increase by more than 100 pct
* Expected that group's consolidated profit attributable to shareholders of company for six months ending 30 June 2017 may increase by more than 100 pct