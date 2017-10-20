BRIEF-China Reinsurance Group Corp says 9-month aggregate premiums income of unit about RMB27.53 bln * 9-month aggregate premiums income of unit china continent property & casualty insurance company about RMB27,528 million​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

BRIEF-China Reinsurance Group says aggregate premiums income from unit RMB24,176 mln for 1 Jan to 31 Aug * Aggregate premiums income from China Continent Property & Casualty Insurance from 1 January to 31 August about RMB24,176 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

BRIEF-China Reinsurance Group says HY ‍aggregate premiums income as derived from China Continent Property & Casualty Insurance was RMB18.6 bln​ * Aggregate premiums income of co as derived from China Continent Property & Casualty Insurance for hy was rmb18,602 million​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

BRIEF-China Reinsurance Group announces issue of U$700 mln new notes * Issuer and company entered into subscription agreement with joint lead managers in connection with issue of new notes

BRIEF-China Reinsurance Group says premiums income from China Continent Property & Casualty Insurance Co Ltd * Aggregate premiums income of co derived from unit for period from 1 Jan to 31 May was about RMB15,275 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: