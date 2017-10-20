China Reinsurance Group Corp (1508.HK)
1.77HKD
23 Oct 2017
HK$-0.01 (-0.56%)
HK$1.78
HK$1.79
HK$1.80
HK$1.76
9,378,224
11,625,207
HK$1.91
HK$1.69
About
Overall
|Beta:
|--
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|HK$73,914.87
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|42,479.81
|Dividend:
|0.06
|Yield (%):
|3.17
Financials
BRIEF-China Reinsurance Group Corp says 9-month aggregate premiums income of unit about RMB27.53 bln
* 9-month aggregate premiums income of unit china continent property & casualty insurance company about RMB27,528 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRIEF-China Reinsurance Group says aggregate premiums income from unit RMB24,176 mln for 1 Jan to 31 Aug
* Aggregate premiums income from China Continent Property & Casualty Insurance from 1 January to 31 August about RMB24,176 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRIEF-China Reinsurance Group says HY aggregate premiums income as derived from China Continent Property & Casualty Insurance was RMB18.6 bln
* Aggregate premiums income of co as derived from China Continent Property & Casualty Insurance for hy was rmb18,602 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRIEF-China Reinsurance Group announces issue of U$700 mln new notes
* Issuer and company entered into subscription agreement with joint lead managers in connection with issue of new notes
BRIEF-China Reinsurance Group says premiums income from China Continent Property & Casualty Insurance Co Ltd
* Aggregate premiums income of co derived from unit for period from 1 Jan to 31 May was about RMB15,275 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRIEF-China Reinsurance Group announces aggregate premiums income from China Continent Property & Casualty Insurance for 4 mths ended April 2017
* Aggregate premiums income from china continent property & casualty insurance for period from 1 january 2017 to 30 april 2017 rmb12,358 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: