Harmonicare Medical Holdings Ltd (1509.HK)

1509.HK on Hong Kong Stock

3.02HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

HK$-0.07 (-2.27%)
Prev Close
HK$3.09
Open
HK$3.04
Day's High
HK$3.04
Day's Low
HK$3.00
Volume
307,000
Avg. Vol
603,283
52-wk High
HK$6.11
52-wk Low
HK$2.86

Harmonicare Medical Holdings Limited is an investment holding company principally engaged in the provision of high-quality gynecology, obstetrics and pediatrics services. The Company operates its business through two segments. The Specialized Hospital Service segment is engaged in the provision of specialized hospital service in... (more)

Beta: --
Market Cap(Mil.): HK$2,305.59
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 758.42
Dividend: 0.06
Yield (%): 1.89

BRIEF-Harmonicare Medical Holdings posts HY revenue of RMB422.7 million

* Revenue for six months ended 30 June 2017 amounted to about RMB422.7 million, down 1.7 percent

22 Aug 2017

BRIEF-Harmonicare Medical expects HY consol profit attributable to decrease

* Expected that consolidated profit for period attributable record a 70%-75 pct decrease for hy

04 Aug 2017

BRIEF-Harmonicare Medical says unit to acquire 51% stake of Nantong Hemeijia

* Beijing HAD entered into acquisition agreement with existing shareholders of Nantong Hemeijia

10 Jul 2017
