Livzon Pharmaceutical Group Inc (1513.HK)
55.05HKD
23 Oct 2017
HK$4.35 (+8.58%)
HK$50.70
HK$50.85
HK$55.05
HK$50.85
795,424
340,661
HK$55.05
HK$32.54
About
Overall
|Beta:
|0.64
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|HK$30,110.53
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|553.23
|Dividend:
|0.44
|Yield (%):
|0.98
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|30.44
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|14.17
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|15.52
|14.09
BRIEF-Livzon Pharmaceutical Group units receive approval for drug clinical trials
* Says its units received drug clinical trials approval for drug, Triptorelin Acetate Microspheres for Injection
BRIEF-Livzon Pharmaceutical Group unit receives approval for drug clinical trial
* Says its unit received drug clinical trial approval for antineoplastic, Paclitaxel polymeric micelles for injection
BRIEF-Livzon Pharmaceutical Group says change of accounting policies
* Says it changes accounting policies regarding government subsidy, non-current assets, disposal groups and discontinued operations
BRIEF-Livzon Pharmaceutical sees Jan-Sept net profit attributable between RMB4.23 bln-RMB4.27 bln
* Sees Jan-Sept 2017 net profit attributable to rise 587.86 pct - 594.55 pct to RMB 4,228.7864 million-RMB 4,269.9288 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)
BRIEF-Livzon Pharmaceutical updates on releasing of pledged shares held by controlling shareholder
* Received notice from Topsino that Topsino released pledge of its 16.3 million H shares of co from Nanyang Commercial Bank Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRIEF-Livzon Pharmaceutical announces net profit attributable for HY ended 30 June 2017
* Preliminary net profit attributable for six months ended 30 June 2017 about rmb 490.9 million-rmb531.8 million versus rmb409.1 million last year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRIEF-Livzon Pharma expects H1 net profit to rise 20-30 pct y/y
* Says it expects H1 net profit to rise 20-30 percent y/y to 490.9-531.8 million yuan ($72.20-$78.21 million)
BRIEF-Livzon Pharmaceutical Group elects chairman, vice chairman
* Says board elects Zhu Baoguo as chairman, Tao Desheng as vice chairman
BRIEF-Livzon Pharmaceutical Group to pay FY 2016 annual div on July 7
* Says it will pay FY 2016 dividend to shareholders of record on July 6
BRIEF-Livzon Pharma's unit signs medicine sales contract for 480.6 mln yuan
* Says unit signs medicine sales contract for 480.6 million yuan ($70.61 million)