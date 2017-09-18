Edition:
Livzon Pharmaceutical Group Inc (1513.HK)

About

LIVZON PHARMACEUTICAL GROUP INC. is a China-based company principally engaged in research, development, production and distribution of pharmaceutical products. The Company primarily offers western pharmaceutical preparations, bulk drugs, traditional Chinese medicines, as well as diagnostic reagents and equipment.

Latest News about 1513.HK

BRIEF-Livzon Pharmaceutical Group units receive approval for drug clinical trials

* Says its units received drug clinical trials approval for drug, Triptorelin Acetate Microspheres for Injection

18 Sep 2017

BRIEF-Livzon Pharmaceutical Group unit receives approval for drug clinical trial

* Says its unit received drug clinical trial approval for antineoplastic, Paclitaxel polymeric micelles for injection

11 Sep 2017

BRIEF-Livzon Pharmaceutical Group says change of accounting policies

* Says it changes accounting policies regarding government subsidy, non-current assets, disposal groups and discontinued operations

23 Aug 2017

BRIEF-Livzon Pharmaceutical sees Jan-Sept net profit attributable between RMB4.23 bln-RMB4.27 bln

* Sees Jan-Sept 2017 net profit attributable to rise 587.86 pct - 594.55 pct to RMB 4,228.7864 million-RMB 4,269.9288 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)

22 Aug 2017

BRIEF-Livzon Pharmaceutical updates on releasing of pledged shares held by controlling shareholder

* Received notice from Topsino that Topsino released pledge of its 16.3 million H shares of co from Nanyang Commercial Bank Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

15 Aug 2017

BRIEF-Livzon Pharmaceutical announces net profit attributable for HY ended 30 June 2017

* Preliminary net profit attributable for six months ended 30 June 2017 about rmb 490.9 million-rmb531.8 million versus rmb409.1 million last year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

11 Jul 2017

BRIEF-Livzon Pharma expects H1 net profit to rise 20-30 pct y/y

* Says it expects H1 net profit to rise 20-30 percent y/y to 490.9-531.8 million yuan ($72.20-$78.21 million)

11 Jul 2017

BRIEF-Livzon Pharmaceutical Group elects chairman, vice chairman

* Says board elects Zhu Baoguo as chairman, Tao Desheng as vice chairman

30 Jun 2017

BRIEF-Livzon Pharmaceutical Group to pay FY 2016 annual div on July 7

* Says it will pay FY 2016 dividend to shareholders of record on July 6

30 Jun 2017

BRIEF-Livzon Pharma's unit signs medicine sales contract for 480.6 mln yuan

* Says unit signs medicine sales contract for 480.6 million yuan ($70.61 million)

01 Jun 2017
