China Resources Phoenix Healthcare Holdings Co Ltd (1515.HK)
1515.HK on Hong Kong Stock
10.42HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
HK$0.12 (+1.17%)
Prev Close
HK$10.30
Open
HK$10.30
Day's High
HK$10.58
Day's Low
HK$10.20
Volume
4,720,500
Avg. Vol
3,895,472
52-wk High
HK$13.26
52-wk Low
HK$8.88
About
China Resources Phoenix Healthcare Holdings Company Limited, formerly Phoenix Healthcare Group Co. Ltd., is an investment holding company principally engaged in the provision of general hospital services, hospital management services and supply chain businesses in Beijing, China. The Company operates its business through three... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|1.18
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|HK$12,681.50
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|1,296.68
|Dividend:
|0.06
|Yield (%):
|0.64
BRIEF-China Resources Phoenix Healthcare appoints Han Yuewei as CEO
Oct 12 China Resources Phoenix Healthcare Holdings Co Ltd:
BRIEF-China Resources Phoenix Healthcare to invest RMB500 mln for development of Binzhou Central Hospital
Sept 26 China Resources Phoenix Healthcare Holdings Co Ltd:
BRIEF-China Resources Phoenix Healthcare says HY profit was RMB331 mln
Aug 25 China Resources Phoenix Healthcare Holdings Co Ltd:
BRIEF-China Resources Phoenix Healthcare expect increase in consolidated net profit for HY ended June 30
July 26 China Resources Phoenix Healthcare Holdings Co Ltd:
BRIEF-China Resources Phoenix Healthcare signs cooperation agreement with CR Bank
July 21 China Resources Phoenix Healthcare Holdings Co Ltd
BRIEF-China Resources Phoenix Healthcare entered into termination agreement
May 5 China Resources Phoenix Healthcare Holdings Company Limited: