China Resources Phoenix Healthcare Holdings Co Ltd (1515.HK)

1515.HK on Hong Kong Stock

10.42HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

HK$0.12 (+1.17%)
Prev Close
HK$10.30
Open
HK$10.30
Day's High
HK$10.58
Day's Low
HK$10.20
Volume
4,720,500
Avg. Vol
3,895,472
52-wk High
HK$13.26
52-wk Low
HK$8.88

China Resources Phoenix Healthcare Holdings Company Limited, formerly Phoenix Healthcare Group Co. Ltd., is an investment holding company principally engaged in the provision of general hospital services, hospital management services and supply chain businesses in Beijing, China. The Company operates its business through three... (more)

Beta: 1.18
Market Cap(Mil.): HK$12,681.50
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 1,296.68
Dividend: 0.06
Yield (%): 0.64

BRIEF-China Resources Phoenix Healthcare appoints ‍Han Yuewei as CEO

Oct 12 China Resources Phoenix Healthcare Holdings Co Ltd:

12 Oct 2017

BRIEF-China Resources Phoenix Healthcare to invest RMB500 mln for development of Binzhou Central Hospital

Sept 26 China Resources Phoenix Healthcare Holdings Co Ltd:

26 Sep 2017

BRIEF-China Resources Phoenix Healthcare says HY profit was RMB331 mln

Aug 25 China Resources Phoenix Healthcare Holdings Co Ltd:

25 Aug 2017

BRIEF-China Resources Phoenix Healthcare expect increase in consolidated net profit for HY ended June 30

July 26 China Resources Phoenix Healthcare Holdings Co Ltd:

26 Jul 2017

BRIEF-China Resources Phoenix Healthcare signs cooperation agreement with CR Bank

July 21 China Resources Phoenix Healthcare Holdings Co Ltd

21 Jul 2017

BRIEF-China Resources Phoenix Healthcare entered into termination agreement

May 5 China Resources Phoenix Healthcare Holdings Company Limited:

05 May 2017
