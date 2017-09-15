Fitch Rates Red Star Macalline's USD Notes Final 'BBB' (The following statement was released by the rating agency) HONG KONG, September 15 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned China-based Red Star Macalline Group Corporation Ltd.'s (RSM, BBB/Stable) USD300 million 3.375% senior notes due 2022 a final 'BBB' rating. The notes are issued by Hong Kong Red Star Macalline Universal Home Furnishings Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary of RSM, and are rated at the same level as RSM's senior unsecured rating because they constitute its direct and senior unsecur

Fitch Assigns Red Star Macalline's Proposed Notes 'BBB(EXP)' (The following statement was released by the rating agency) HONG KONG, September 12 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned China-based Red Star Macalline Group Corporation Ltd.'s (RSM, BBB/Stable) proposed US dollar senior unsecured notes a 'BBB(EXP)' expected rating. The notes are issued by Hong Kong Red Star Macalline Universal Home Furnishings Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary of RSM, and are rated at the same level as RSM's senior unsecured rating because they constitute its direct and senior u

BRIEF-Red Star Macalline announces transactions in relation to transfer of equity interests * Announces transactions in relation to transfer of equity interests in Shanghai Huangpu Red Star Small Loans Company limited

BRIEF-Red Star Macalline Group announces purchase of Jinshan Property * Project co is Shanghai Jinshan Red Star Macalline Global Home Furnishing Co Ltd

BRIEF-Red Star Macalline receives governmental approval for quasi- REITs programme * Refers to announcements in relation to future collaboration between company and fund regarding quasi-REITS programme​

BRIEF-Red Star Macalline Group's unit enters share swap agreement * Yantai Red Star and Red Star Management, a direct wholly-owned subsidiary of company, entered into share swap agreement