3SBio Inc (1530.HK)

1530.HK on Hong Kong Stock

13.98HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

HK$-0.08 (-0.57%)
Prev Close
HK$14.06
Open
HK$14.18
Day's High
HK$14.20
Day's Low
HK$13.92
Volume
2,949,000
Avg. Vol
7,363,399
52-wk High
HK$14.20
52-wk Low
HK$7.17

3SBio Inc. is an investment holding company, principally engaged in the development, production, marketing and sale of pharmaceutical products in Mainland China. The Company’s subsidiaries include Collected Mind Limited, Hongkong Sansheng Medical Limited and Shenyang Sunshine Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.. Through its subsidiaries,... (more)

Overall

Beta: --
Market Cap(Mil.): HK$34,730.74
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 2,538.80
Dividend: --
Yield (%): --

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 30.44 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 14.17 10.90
ROE: -- 15.52 14.09

Latest News about 1530.HK

BRIEF-3SBio Inc says 601a approved by China FDA for clinical trials ​

* Recombinant humanized anti-VEGF monoclonal antibody for injection (601a) approved by China FDA for clinical trials ​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

11 Oct 2017

Chinese biopharma 3SBio in $290 million deal for unit of Canada's Therapure

SHANGHAI China's 3SBio Inc has agreed to buy the contract development and manufacturing unit of Canada's Therapure Biopharma Inc for $290 million, part of a push by the Chinese biotech company into the North American market.

04 Sep 2017

REFILE-BRIEF-3SBio Inc plans to issue 300 mln euros convertible bonds

* Proposed Issue Of Euro 300,000,000 Zero Coupon Convertible Bonds Due 2022

13 Jul 2017

BRIEF-3SBio Inc TPIAO being received approval for drug clinical trials

* TPIAO, one of products of group, has been granted approval for drug clinical trials for additional indications issued by china food and drug administration Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

09 Jun 2017

BRIEF-3Sbio Inc updates on marketing authorization for group's product EPIAO

* Group has received marketing authorization for group's product EPIAO from ministry of health of Ukraine Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

09 Jun 2017

BRIEF-3Sbio Inc enters distribution and promotion agreement with two subsidiaries of Eli Lilly

* Enters distribution and promotion agreement with two subsidiaries of Eli Lilly and co for distribution and promotion of insulin products

16 May 2017
Earnings vs. Estimates