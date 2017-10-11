BRIEF-3SBio Inc says 601a approved by China FDA for clinical trials ​ * Recombinant humanized anti-VEGF monoclonal antibody for injection (601a) approved by China FDA for clinical trials ​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Chinese biopharma 3SBio in $290 million deal for unit of Canada's Therapure SHANGHAI China's 3SBio Inc has agreed to buy the contract development and manufacturing unit of Canada's Therapure Biopharma Inc for $290 million, part of a push by the Chinese biotech company into the North American market.

* Proposed Issue Of Euro 300,000,000 Zero Coupon Convertible Bonds Due 2022

* TPIAO, one of products of group, has been granted approval for drug clinical trials for additional indications issued by china food and drug administration

* Group has received marketing authorization for group's product EPIAO from ministry of health of Ukraine