Genscript Biotech Corp (1548.HK)
1548.HK on Hong Kong Stock
9.76HKD
23 Oct 2017
9.76HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
HK$-0.03 (-0.31%)
HK$-0.03 (-0.31%)
Prev Close
HK$9.79
HK$9.79
Open
HK$9.90
HK$9.90
Day's High
HK$9.95
HK$9.95
Day's Low
HK$9.62
HK$9.62
Volume
6,687,822
6,687,822
Avg. Vol
14,560,179
14,560,179
52-wk High
HK$11.34
HK$11.34
52-wk Low
HK$2.59
HK$2.59
About
Genscript Biotech Corporation is a Hong Kong-based investment holding company principally engaged in life science research and related businesses. The Company operates through four segments. Life Sciences Research Services segment includes gene and peptide synthesis, deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) and primer synthesis, DNA... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|--
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|HK$13,956.36
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|1,723.01
|Dividend:
|0.01
|Yield (%):
|0.15