Kwan On Holdings Ltd (1559.HK)
1559.HK on Hong Kong Stock
1.38HKD
23 Oct 2017
1.38HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
HK$-0.02 (-1.43%)
HK$-0.02 (-1.43%)
Prev Close
HK$1.40
HK$1.40
Open
HK$1.37
HK$1.37
Day's High
HK$1.40
HK$1.40
Day's Low
HK$1.36
HK$1.36
Volume
340,000
340,000
Avg. Vol
730,892
730,892
52-wk High
HK$2.46
HK$2.46
52-wk Low
HK$1.18
HK$1.18
About
Kwan On Holdings Limited is a Hong Kong-based investment holding company principally engaged in civil engineering businesses. The Company provides construction and maintenance works on civil engineering contracts in respect of buildings, waterworks, site formation, road works and drainage and slope upgrading. The Company mainly... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|--
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|HK$1,430.40
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|960.00
|Dividend:
|--
|Yield (%):
|--
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|21.10
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|7.27
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|10.34
|14.09
Earnings vs. Estimates
No consensus analysis data available.