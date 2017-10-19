Virscend Education Co Ltd (1565.HK)
About
Virscend Education Company Limited is a Hong Kong-based investment holding company principally engaged in the provision of education services. It operates Chengdu Foreign Languages School, Chengdu Experimental Foreign Languages School, Chengdu Experimental Foreign Languages School (Western Campus), the Primary School Attached to...
BRIEF-Virscend Education Co says group student enrolment as of Sept 1 2017 is 38,697
* Group student enrolment as of Sept 1 2017 is 38,697 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRIEF-Virscend Education Co posts HY profit attributable RMB 176.467 million
* HY profit attributable RMB 176.467 million versus RMB 162.973 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRIEF-China First Capital announces purchase of shares in Virscend Education Co
* Vendors agreed to sell in aggregate 180.4 million Virscend Edu shares for HK$918.4 million
BRIEF-Virscend Education announces disposal of shares by substantial shareholder
* Happy Venus to sell to five independent third parties ("purchasers"), and purchasers agreed to purchase 238.8 million shares in co for HK$1.21 billion