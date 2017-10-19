BRIEF-Virscend Education Co says group student enrolment as of Sept 1 2017 is 38,697‍​ * Group student enrolment as of Sept 1 2017 is 38,697‍​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

BRIEF-Virscend Education Co posts HY profit attributable RMB 176.467 million * HY profit attributable RMB 176.467 million versus RMB 162.973 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

BRIEF-China First Capital announces purchase of shares in Virscend Education Co * Vendors agreed to sell in aggregate 180.4 million Virscend Edu shares for HK$918.4 million