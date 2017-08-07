BRIEF-China Animation Characters Co's unit enters into option agreement * Unit entered into option agreement with Jovial, Sz Taisheng And Huajiatai (Shanghai) Indoor Amusement

BRIEF-China Animation Characters Co enters placement agreement with Crosby Securities * Crosby Securities to procure in cash for bonds in an aggregate principal amount of up to HK$100 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

BRIEF-China Animation Characters says fy profit attributable hk$94.8 million, down 14.1 pct * China animation characters company ltd -fy profit attributable to owners of company was hk$94.8 million, representing a decrease of 14.1%