Minsheng Education Group Co Ltd (1569.HK)
1569.HK on Hong Kong Stock
1.87HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
HK$-0.02 (-1.06%)
Prev Close
HK$1.89
Open
HK$1.91
Day's High
HK$1.91
Day's Low
HK$1.86
Volume
5,454,000
Avg. Vol
16,601,339
52-wk High
HK$2.15
52-wk Low
HK$1.01
About
Minsheng Education Group Company Limited is an investment holding company. The Company is principally engaged in the provision of education services in China. The Company provides higher education with the focus on private education of nurturing professional. The Company operates four schools in China. The subsidiaries of the... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|--
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|HK$8,115.79
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|4,017.72
|Dividend:
|--
|Yield (%):
|--
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|56.83
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|4.89
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|7.53
|14.09