Yadea Group Holdings Ltd (1585.HK)
1585.HK on Hong Kong Stock
2.80HKD
23 Oct 2017
2.80HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
HK$0.00 (+0.00%)
HK$0.00 (+0.00%)
Prev Close
HK$2.80
HK$2.80
Open
HK$2.79
HK$2.79
Day's High
HK$2.82
HK$2.82
Day's Low
HK$2.65
HK$2.65
Volume
6,263,602
6,263,602
Avg. Vol
10,929,102
10,929,102
52-wk High
HK$3.12
HK$3.12
52-wk Low
HK$1.58
HK$1.58
About
Yadea Group Holdings Ltd. is an investment holding company. The Company is principally engaged in the development, manufacture and sale of electric vehicles and related accessories in the People’s Republic of China (the PRC). The Company's core products are electric two-wheeled vehicles, which include electric scooters and... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|--
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|HK$8,880.00
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|3,000.00
|Dividend:
|0.04
|Yield (%):
|1.35
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|17.61
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|12.46
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|14.32
|14.09