China Tian Lun Gas Holdings Ltd (1600.HK)
1600.HK on Hong Kong Stock
5.65HKD
23 Oct 2017
5.65HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
HK$-0.06 (-1.00%)
HK$-0.06 (-1.00%)
Prev Close
HK$5.71
HK$5.71
Open
HK$5.85
HK$5.85
Day's High
HK$5.85
HK$5.85
Day's Low
HK$5.61
HK$5.61
Volume
1,539,885
1,539,885
Avg. Vol
1,351,454
1,351,454
52-wk High
HK$7.98
HK$7.98
52-wk Low
HK$3.75
HK$3.75
About
China Tian Lun Gas Holdings Limited is an investment holding company principally engaged in the transportation and sale of gas. The Company is also engaged in the gas pipeline connections and production and sales of liquefied natural gas. The Company operates its business through four segments: Transportation and Sales of Gas,... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|0.43
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|HK$5,838.73
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|989.62
|Dividend:
|0.09
|Yield (%):
|1.54