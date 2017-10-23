Vpower Group International Holdings Ltd (1608.HK)
1608.HK on Hong Kong Stock
5.06HKD
23 Oct 2017
5.06HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
HK$-0.04 (-0.78%)
HK$-0.04 (-0.78%)
Prev Close
HK$5.10
HK$5.10
Open
HK$5.14
HK$5.14
Day's High
HK$5.14
HK$5.14
Day's Low
HK$5.03
HK$5.03
Volume
408,000
408,000
Avg. Vol
637,226
637,226
52-wk High
HK$5.65
HK$5.65
52-wk Low
HK$2.75
HK$2.75
About
VPOWER GROUP INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED is a Hong Kong-based investment holding company. The Company, along with its subsidiaries, is principally engaged in the sale and installation of engine-based electricity generation units and the provision of distributive solutions. The Company mainly operates through two segments. The... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|--
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|HK$14,259.20
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|2,560.00
|Dividend:
|0.01
|Yield (%):
|0.49
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|54.86
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|5.55
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|6.80
|14.09