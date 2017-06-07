COFCO Meat Holdings Ltd (1610.HK)
1610.HK on Hong Kong Stock
1.61HKD
23 Oct 2017
1.61HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
HK$0.04 (+2.55%)
HK$0.04 (+2.55%)
Prev Close
HK$1.57
HK$1.57
Open
HK$1.58
HK$1.58
Day's High
HK$1.61
HK$1.61
Day's Low
HK$1.57
HK$1.57
Volume
2,919,000
2,919,000
Avg. Vol
4,205,020
4,205,020
52-wk High
HK$1.96
HK$1.96
52-wk Low
HK$1.39
HK$1.39
About
COFCO Meat Holdings Limited is an investment holding company. The Company, along with its subsidiaries, is principally engaged in the pork business and the international trading business. The Company mainly operates through four segments. Hog Production segment is engaged in the sales of live hogs. Fresh Pork segment is engaged... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|--
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|HK$6,009.08
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|3,902.00
|Dividend:
|--
|Yield (%):
|--
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|22.44
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|12.37
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|15.76
|14.09
BRIEF-Singapore's Temasek unit sells shares in COFCO Meat Holdings - HKEx filing
* Singapore's Temasek unit sells 7.2 million shares in COFCO Meat Holdings at an off exchange average price of HK$1.37 a share on may 31 - HKEx filing
BRIEF-COFCO Meat enters agreements with Wuhan COFCO Meat and COFCO Meat (Jiangsu)
* China Merchandise reserve and china foodstuffs entered into Central Reserved Pork P&S Agreement I And Central Reserved Pork P&S Agreement II