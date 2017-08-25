Edition:
Redco Properties Group Ltd (1622.HK)

1622.HK on Hong Kong Stock

3.67HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

HK$-0.01 (-0.27%)
Prev Close
HK$3.68
Open
HK$3.68
Day's High
HK$3.70
Day's Low
HK$3.64
Volume
5,566,000
Avg. Vol
7,851,788
52-wk High
HK$3.97
52-wk Low
HK$2.61

About

Redco Properties Group Limited is an investment holding company principally engaged in the property development business in the People's Republic of China. The Company operates its business through five segments geographically: Greater Western Taiwan Straits Economic Zone, Central and Western Regions, Bohai Economic Rim, Pearl... (more)

Overall

Beta: -0.05
Market Cap(Mil.): HK$12,892.34
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 3,551.61
Dividend: 0.02
Yield (%): 0.66

P/E (TTM): -- 21.10 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 7.27 10.90
ROE: -- 10.34 14.09

BRIEF-Redco Properties Group says HY profit attributable to owners of co rose 156.2 pct to RMB322.1 mln

* Profit for six months ended 30 june 2017 attributable to owners of company increased by 156.2% to rmb322.1 million

25 Aug 2017

BRIEF-Redco Properties Group expects HY consol net profit to record significant increase

* Expects unaudited HY consol net profit will record a significant increase of not less than 100% and not more than 200%

18 Aug 2017

BRIEF-Redco Properties enters into facility agreement for US$202 million transferable term loan facility

* Co (as borrower), certain subsidiaries of co, certain financial institutions and a facility agent entered into facility agreement

21 Jul 2017

BRIEF-Redco Properties updates on contracted sales for six months ended 30 June

* Company, its subsidiaries and joint ventures achieved, for six months ended 30 June 2017, contracted sales of about RMB5,049.8 million Source text (http://bit.ly/2tinzZa) Further company coverage:

03 Jul 2017

Fitch Affirms Redco at 'B'; Outlook Stable

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) HONG KONG/SHANGHAI, May 29 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed China-based Redco Properties Group Ltd's (Redco) Long-Term Foreign-Currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'B' with Stable Outlook. The agency has also affirmed Redco's senior unsecured rating and the rating on its USD125 million 13.75% senior notes due 2019 at 'B' with Recovery Rating of 'RR4'. Redco's ratings are affirmed as it has maintained a healthy financial profile - i

29 May 2017
