Yuzhou Properties Co Ltd (1628.HK)

1628.HK on Hong Kong Stock

4.08HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

HK$-0.02 (-0.49%)
Prev Close
HK$4.10
Open
HK$4.13
Day's High
HK$4.14
Day's Low
HK$3.99
Volume
10,379,206
Avg. Vol
18,716,291
52-wk High
HK$5.26
52-wk Low
HK$2.44

Yuzhou Properties Company Limited is an investment holding company principally engaged in property development. The Company operates its business through five segments. The Property Development segment is engaged in the development and sale of properties. The Property Investment segment is engaged in the investment in properties... (more)

Overall

Beta: 0.97
Market Cap(Mil.): HK$18,244.71
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 4,184.56
Dividend: 0.09
Yield (%): 4.47

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 21.10 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 7.27 10.90
ROE: -- 10.34 14.09

Latest News about 1628.HK

BRIEF-Yuzhou Properties Co Ltd posts September sales of RMB2.2 bln

* ‍Sales of co for september was RMB2,200 million​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

10 Oct 2017

BRIEF-Yuzhou Properties announces issuance of us$300 mln senior perpetual securities

* Net proceeds from proposed issue will amount to about us$296 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

26 Sep 2017

BRIEF-Yuzhou Properties proposing issuance of US$ senior perpetual securities

* Intends to use net proceeds from proposed issue primarily for refinancing its existing indebtedness Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

25 Sep 2017

BRIEF-Yuzhou Properties Co says sales was RMB2.51 bln in Aug

* For august 2017, sales of company, its subsidiaries and affiliated companies was rmb2,511 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)

08 Sep 2017

BRIEF-Yuzhou Properties Co announces subscription of new shares

* Company, Kwok Ying Lan & CITI and haitong entered into placing and subscription agreement

07 Sep 2017

BRIEF-Yuzhou Properties Co says for month ended July sales of company and units is RMB2.69 billion

* For month ended July 2017, sales of company, its subsidiaries and affiliated companies was rmb2,694 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)

10 Aug 2017

Fitch Affirms Yuzhou Properties at 'BB-'; Outlook Stable

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) HONG KONG, July 31 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Yuzhou Properties Company Limited's Long-Term Foreign-Currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BB-'. The Outlook on the IDR is Stable. Fitch has also affirmed Yuzhou's senior unsecured rating and the ratings on its outstanding US dollar bonds at 'BB-'. The Chinese homebuilder's ratings are supported by its strong contracted sales growth, regional diversification and favourable margin

31 Jul 2017

BRIEF-Yuzhou Properties posts June 2017 sales figures

* For month ended June 2017, sales of company, its subsidiaries and affiliated companies ( "group") was RMB3,450 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

10 Jul 2017

BRIEF-Yuzhou Properties announces May sales data

* For month ended May 2017, sales of company, its subsidiaries and affiliated companies ( "group") was rmb3,995 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

09 Jun 2017
