BRIEF-Yuzhou Properties Co Ltd posts September sales of RMB2.2 bln * ‍Sales of co for september was RMB2,200 million​

BRIEF-Yuzhou Properties announces issuance of us$300 mln senior perpetual securities * Net proceeds from proposed issue will amount to about us$296 million

BRIEF-Yuzhou Properties proposing issuance of US$ senior perpetual securities * Intends to use net proceeds from proposed issue primarily for refinancing its existing indebtedness

BRIEF-Yuzhou Properties Co says sales was RMB2.51 bln in Aug * For august 2017, sales of company, its subsidiaries and affiliated companies was rmb2,511 million

BRIEF-Yuzhou Properties Co announces subscription of new shares * Company, Kwok Ying Lan & CITI and haitong entered into placing and subscription agreement

BRIEF-Yuzhou Properties Co says for month ended July sales of company and units is RMB2.69 billion * For month ended July 2017, sales of company, its subsidiaries and affiliated companies was rmb2,694 million

Fitch Affirms Yuzhou Properties at 'BB-'; Outlook Stable (The following statement was released by the rating agency) HONG KONG, July 31 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Yuzhou Properties Company Limited's Long-Term Foreign-Currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BB-'. The Outlook on the IDR is Stable. Fitch has also affirmed Yuzhou's senior unsecured rating and the ratings on its outstanding US dollar bonds at 'BB-'. The Chinese homebuilder's ratings are supported by its strong contracted sales growth, regional diversification and favourable margin

BRIEF-Yuzhou Properties posts June 2017 sales figures * For month ended June 2017, sales of company, its subsidiaries and affiliated companies ( "group") was RMB3,450 million