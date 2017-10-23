Shanghai DaZhong Public Utilities Group Co Ltd (1635.HK)
1635.HK on Hong Kong Stock
3.56HKD
23 Oct 2017
3.56HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
HK$0.00 (+0.00%)
HK$0.00 (+0.00%)
Prev Close
HK$3.56
HK$3.56
Open
HK$3.54
HK$3.54
Day's High
HK$3.56
HK$3.56
Day's Low
HK$3.54
HK$3.54
Volume
33,000
33,000
Avg. Vol
538,389
538,389
52-wk High
HK$3.95
HK$3.95
52-wk Low
HK$3.35
HK$3.35
About
Shanghai Dazhong Public Utilities (Group) Co., Ltd. is a China-based investment holding company. The Company, along with its subsidiaries, is principally engaged in the operation of urban transport, city gas, environmental and municipal business. The Company mainly operates through six segments, including piped gas supply,... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|1.39
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|¥14,016.36
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|2,952.44
|Dividend:
|0.06
|Yield (%):
|1.17