China Metal Resources Utilization Ltd (1636.HK)
1636.HK on Hong Kong Stock
3.05HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
HK$-0.01 (-0.33%)
Prev Close
HK$3.06
Open
HK$3.04
Day's High
HK$3.12
Day's Low
HK$3.04
Volume
2,248,000
Avg. Vol
2,199,553
52-wk High
HK$3.27
52-wk Low
HK$2.90
About
China Metal Resources Utilization Limited is principally engaged in the manufacture and sales of copper and related products. The Company operates its business through four segments. The Recycled Copper Products segment is engaged in the manufacture of recycled copper products by using scrap copper and electrolytic copper. The... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|Dividend:
|Yield (%):
Financials
Earnings vs. Estimates
No consensus analysis data available.